Workers taking precautions as West Texas heat wave continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas workers are doing everything they can to fight the heat as temperatures continue to soar above 100 degrees.

From construction workers to firefighters, everyone is taking precautions. Lubbock Fire Rescue faced the challenge of staying cool today when a three-structure house fire started on East Colgate Street.

Deputy Chief of Operations for Lubbock Fire Rescue told us how they fight the heat while fighting fires.

Wilson says, ”The biggest challenge for us is guys just can’t work as long. We can have five or ten-minute work cycles. We have to what we call rehab them, where we go, we do medical monitoring, take their blood pressure and pulse, rehydrate them, let them cool off, then we put them back to work. So, it takes a lot of manpower and a lot of time in these conditions.”

The Lubbock Salvation Army is offering hydration stations for anyone who needs them. The station can be found at 17th and Avenue K, where they are offering water, popsicles, and a cool spot for people to escape the heat.

