Amarillo police make arrest in cock fighting case

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for charges related to a recent cock fighting case.

On July 17, Amarillo Police Department patrol officers arrested 36-year-old Natalia Cosyleon for cock fighting charges.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed Wednesday, May 25 at a home on North 3rd Avenue near North Johnson Street for a child pornography investigation.

While officers were on the scene, they also found evidence of a possible cock fighting operation. The detectives report finding over $1,200 in proceeds related to cock fighting and numerous boxes of equipment used for cock fighting.

They also collected multiple containers of different antibiotics, drugs and medications known to be used on roosters and chickens that are used for this type of animal fighting.

Animal Management and Welfare was contacted and took possession of 21 roosters and hens that were found at the home.

Cosyleon was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the cock fighting charge.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.