Community job fair happening at YWCA on July 26

Provided by YWCA

LUBBOCK, TX, July, 20th 2022 --- A Community Job Fair will be happening Tuesday, July 26th from 6 pm to 8 pm at the YWCA located at 6501 University Ave.

This a come-and-go event that is being hosted by Lubbock Compact and is open to all with no registration necessary.

There will be some on-site interviews available depending on the employer. There is still space available for any businesses who are hiring as well.

The list of confirmed businesses and organizations includes City of Lubbock Water Utilities,

Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, Lubbock Independent School District,

Express Employment Professionals, and KT Black Staffing Services.

Businesses that are interested in participating can contact Adam Hernandez at (806) 544-6024 or comms@lubbockcompact.com. More information can be found on the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/569177618190261

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.