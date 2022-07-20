Local Listings
Early Learning Centers of Lubbock names new facility after Ms. Ruby Phenix

The center was named after Ms. Ruby Phenix who’s cared for young children in Lubbock for more than 51 years.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early Learning Centers of Lubbock hosted a ribbon cutting for its newest facility Tuesday evening. The center was named after Ms. Ruby Phenix who’s cared for young children in Lubbock for more than 51 years.

The Ruby Phenix Early Learning Center is located at East 13th and Vanda Avenue. An open house followed the ribbon cutting ceremony for the community and potential families to tour the renovated center and meet the teachers and staff.

Lena Scaff, executive director of Early Learning Centers, and District 2 City Councilwoman Sheila Patterson Harris kicked off the ribbon cutting by recognizing Ms. Phenix and her decades-long dedication to the center.

The ribbon cutting was sponsored by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

For questions and more information on enrollment visit elclubbock.org.

