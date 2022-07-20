Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harra

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harra, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Staff says Harra is happy, goofy and energetic. She does well and would be a great addition to an active family. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Duff.

