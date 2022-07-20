KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harra

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harra, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Staff says Harra is happy, goofy and energetic. She does well and would be a great addition to an active family. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

