Olton man to be sentenced Thursday for charges related to child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Olton man is expected to be sentenced Friday morning after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography in federal court.

Robert Patrick Marshall, 22, was 20 years old when he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, court documents show.

The relationship began around October 2019.

The child’s parents learned of the relationship and reported it to the Olton Police Department in November 2019. Marshall was indicted for sexual assault of a child in Lamb County. He was released from jail on bond in Lamb County and federal court documents show Marshall resumed his sexual relationship with Doe.

In April 2020, the child’s mother learned Marshall was continuing to communicate with her daughter. The child’s mother found images of the child and Marshall performing sexual acts. Law enforcement was immediately notified.

On May 4, 2020, Marshall was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a witness and confessed to sexually assaulting the girl.

He stated to investigators, “I’ve already committed the crime of sexual whatever, right? I already know all that. I’ve already admitted to it… I did what I did. I deserve some sort of punishment. Now I don’t deserve sex offender. This was all consented even though she’s 14 and can’t consent… Yeah, I know, people do got to learn their lessons. That’s what I’m trying to say.”

He admitted to investigators to having sex with the child seven times. He admitted to being the male in the photos and in a video found. He said the images and videos were also on his phone because she sent them to him via Snapchat or text message.

Marshall faces five to 20 years in prison and five years to life of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled at 10 a.m. on July 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.