Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COTTON CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Cotton Center Elks enter 2022 with a new Head Coach/Athletic Director as Troy Moses was promoted to lead the pigskin program.

The Elks strength will be experience as five Elk Seniors have been in the program the last three seasons.

Coach Moses has been at the school seven years so the kids are already familiar with him.

The Elks will look to make some noise this season.

