HART, Texas (KCBD) - The Hart Longhorns look to improve on a 1-9 season a year ago.

This young team gained some experience this year that will help them in the second season under veteran Head Coach Armando Solis.

Low in numbers, Hart has heart and they look to battle each and every game.

The Longhorns will look to compete in District 2 of Class 1A Division 2.

