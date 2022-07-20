Pigskin Preview: Lazbuddie Longhorns

LAZBUDDIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lazbuddie Longhorns enter the season with a new head coach as former Balmorhea Assistant John Williams takes over the pigskin program.

Lazbuddie went 2-7 last year, but they have an increase in numbers this season.

Assistant Coach Jacob Schacher says the team will be young but will work hard to learn the systems Coach Williams is implementing.

