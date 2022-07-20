Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Silverton Owls

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SILVERTON, Texas (KCBD) - After just missing out on the playoffs last year, the Silverton Owls are a year wiser under Coach Kevin Hurn.

In his seventh year in Silverton, Coach Hurn is excited about the season as his team is hungry to grab a postseason spot.

Guys are putting the work in during the offseason and the community is on board.

Silverton hopes to land a playoff spot this season.

