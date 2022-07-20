Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Whitharral Panthers

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Whitharral, Texas (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers enter 2022 with a new head coach as Jeremy Holt returns to six-man football to lead the Panthers pigskin program.

Holt coached the Silverton Owls back in 2008 to a 9-5 record and a deep six-man playoff run.all the way to the State Semifinals.

Coach Holt has been in 11-man football most recently with Shallowater and Seminole, but he is thrilled to be in Whitharral, where the six-man football tradition is strong.

Whitharral is preseason ranked #7 this season.

