Somewhat cooler temperatures and a chance of rain in the forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon marked the 27th day of at least 100-degree heat for us in Lubbock, but the rest of the week will be a bit cooler.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

Another warm night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Few will see a lingering shower or two. Overnight lows in the 70s with light winds around 10 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy through the day. A lingering shower or two possible in the morning then showers and thunderstorms, non-severe, developing in the afternoon and spreading across the South Plains. Although not all will see rain, those that do could see some locally heavy rainfall with accumulations up to two inches. Temperatures tomorrow will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than today, with most of us seeing highs below the 100-degree mark, finally.

We will begin to dry out and clear out any rain or cloud cover Friday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s with a high of 96 for Lubbock.

Dry and warm through the weekend. High temps inching closer to 100 degrees. Mostly sunny with light winds through the weekend. Our hot pattern continues through most of the week next week with some changes possible for the 2nd half of the week.

