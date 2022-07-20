TCU recruiting coordinator calls Lubbock a ‘desert’, Red Raiders takeover Twitter in response

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Christian University recruiting coordinator took to Twitter Tuesday night after the Matador Club announced a $2.5 million NIL deal for Tech football players.

In a tweet, Bryan Carrington called out players “attempting to ‘build their brand’ in a desert” followed by a cactus emoji. Red Raiders flooded Twitter in response, including former player Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.

Tech fans embraced the dig and started tweeting using the cactus emoji. Carrington’s tweet has since been taken down, but fans have kept the topic trending. Many have added the cactus emoji to their Twitter handles.

The Matador Club investment will support Tech football and hopefully put it back on the map.

Check out some of our favorite responses:

