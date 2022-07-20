Local Listings
Tea and Fashion Fundraiser for Scottish Rite Students on Saturday

Tea and Fashion Fundraiser for Scottish Rite Students on Saturday
Thanks to the generosity of the Scottish Rite Masons, hundreds of students with dyslexia have benefitted from free help in reading, handwriting and spelling.(Scottish Rite Learning Center)
By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many educators will tell you the Scottish Rite Learning Center is one of the best kept secrets in Lubbock.

Thanks to the generosity of the Scottish Rite Masons, hundreds of students with dyslexia have benefitted from free help in reading, handwriting and spelling.

But it takes a lot of fundraisers to make that happen, and you can help with that in an event this weekend.

The Rainbow Girls, a leadership program sponsored by the Masons, is holding a tea and fashion show at Scottish Rite this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

It’s $25 a person and you can pay at the door, but an RSVP would be helpful to plan for everybody.

There are other ways to donate online, includng a silent auction.

Call (806) 786-6290 for more on the tickets or go to https://srlcwt.org/.

PDF: Fill out the registration form here

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

