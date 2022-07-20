The ups and downs of South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Recently the heat certainly has been up. Our rain chances have been down. All across the South Plains. Today and tomorrow temps will come down, a little. Rain chances will go up, a little.

The highest temperature of the year at Lubbock, so far, is 107°. It’s been reached twice. The first time was more than a month ago, on June 16. The second time was yesterday, July 19.

While the hottest (so far), it didn’t quite make the record high for the date. That’s 108°F, on July 19, 1936. By the way, Lubbock’s all time (1911 to present) record high is 114°F, recorded June 27, 1994.

Our temperature trend begins reversing today. A little. For a few days. Our rain chance increases today. A little. For a couple of days. (KCBD First Alert)

Our temperature trend begins reversing today. A little. For a few days. Today’s high will be about 103°. Tomorrow it will be about 97°. Friday, about 96°.

Our rain chance increases today. A little. For a couple of days. Spotty showers and a few thundershowers will dot the KCBD viewing area today through Thursday. Coverage will be sparse, so the chance of rain is slight.

Where it does rain, most of the rainfall will be light. However, pockets of brief moderate to heavy rainfall are possible.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 9 PM for the southern most counties of the KCBD viewing area.

Our weekend will be mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will edge up from the upper 90s back to near 100 degrees early next week.

Remember sunscreen, shade, water, and NEVER LEAVE A CHILD (OR PERSON OR PET) UNATTENDED IN A VEHICLE. EVEN FOR A MOMENT. In this heat it can become dangerously hot - even fatal - in minutes.

Lubbock Climatology

The high temperature yesterday at Lubbock (recorded at the airport) was 107°. That’s 13 degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock’ s July 19 record high is 108° (set in 1936).

This morning’s low, reported as of this post, was 78°. That is nine degrees above the average for the date, July 20. If the temperature does not drop below 78° by midnight -- unlikely -- it will become the record max-min (warmest low temperature) for July 20.

The record high for today is 105° (set in 1925 and tied in 1936).

No precipitation was reported at the Lubbock airport yesterday (or last night). The total for July so far remains a trace. The total for the year so far remains 4.79″, which is 5.60″ below the average for the year-to-date.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.