Wednesday morning top stories: Grass fire spreads in East Lubbock damaging 3 homes

Three homes damaged by fire near Ironwood and East Colgate

Investigators say it started as a grass fire between the homes and spread in the high winds

The Red Cross is helping six adults and one child who were affected by the fire

Crews continue battling large wildfire at Possum Kingdom

So far, the fire has burned more than 500 acres and is just 10% contained

At least five homes have been destroyed

CDC panel approved Novavax vaccine

The FDA authorized emergency use of the two dose vaccine last week

The CDC says more than three million doses of Novavax will be available in the coming weeks

