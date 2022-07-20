Wednesday morning top stories: Grass fire spreads in East Lubbock damaging 3 homes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Three homes damaged by fire near Ironwood and East Colgate
- Investigators say it started as a grass fire between the homes and spread in the high winds
- The Red Cross is helping six adults and one child who were affected by the fire
Crews continue battling large wildfire at Possum Kingdom
- So far, the fire has burned more than 500 acres and is just 10% contained
- At least five homes have been destroyed
CDC panel approved Novavax vaccine
- The FDA authorized emergency use of the two dose vaccine last week
- The CDC says more than three million doses of Novavax will be available in the coming weeks
