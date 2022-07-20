Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Grass fire spreads in East Lubbock damaging 3 homes

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Three homes damaged by fire near Ironwood and East Colgate

Crews continue battling large wildfire at Possum Kingdom

CDC panel approved Novavax vaccine

