1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Wednesday night shooting

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on Wednesday night.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injuried on Wednesday night.

The call came from the 2100 block of East 10th Street around 11 p.m.

Police responded to the 911 call and found two victims with serious injuries. Both were taken to UMC where one died.

Police are still searching for the shooter, possibly in a maroon 4-door car with tinted windows.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

