Barrel race benefit happening Friday to raise money for 16-year-old Cece Tongate of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old girl from Shallowater is getting treated in Colorado a month after a car wreck left her seriously injured.

Close family friends are organizing a benefit barrel race to raise money for the family of Cece Tongate. The barrel race will be at the Livestock Pavilion in the South Plains Fairgrounds Friday at 6 p.m.

Organizer Misty Roberts says everyone coming together for this is just one example of what the barrel racing community is about.

“The barrel racing world is a very tight knit family and so you don’t, we’re competitors and we want to beat each other when we’re in here on this dirt but when we leave, we’re just one big family,” Roberts said.

More than the barrel racing community has pulled together to support Cece’s recovery. A silent auction will also take place Friday night.

“Every last penny that is for each item goes to Cece’s family,” Organizer Candace Gray said. “It’s 100% for them and so we’re taking as, we have a ton but we cannot have too many.”

Many other items have been donated along with those up for auction.

“Cece Strong” t-shirts were donated and will be on sale. And each “D” winner will be awarded a buckle sponsored by different companies. Red’s food truck will be parked outside the pavilion and will donate proceeds to Cece’s family. Finally, each barrel will be hand painted by Cece’s best friend and raffled off at the end of the night.

Roberts says barrel racers are coming from beyond the Shallowater area to help out.

“One of the messages I got earlier last week is, ‘Where do I get stalls?’ When I get that question I’m like, ‘Woo!’ Like, if they’re going to haul in to stay the night they are coming from a good ways away,” Roberts said.

Cece is in Colorado for brain injuries and the financial stress has been hard for her family. The organizers say there are no words for how grateful the family is.

“They’re just thankful for that to help them, to be able to focus on her and not have to worry about finances and stuff like that on top of it, because that’s got to be the hardest thing in the world, to watch your baby like that,” Gray said.

Cece’s best friend says all Cece wanted this season was to win a buckle, but now she can’t compete.

“The buckle I won this year I did give to her because she deserves a buckle,” Cece’s best friend, Elexis Smith, said.

Smith says she will do anything she can to help.

“I need my best friend back,” Smith said. “With me and her we aren’t really like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna beat you!’ It’s always just like, ‘Go in there and do your best,’ and it’s been fun, I love her to death.”

Roberts says barrel racers aren’t the only ones that can benefit from this event.

“This isn’t just for barrel racers, everybody from the community can come out. It doesn’t cost anything to get in. They can bid on all the items,” Roberts said.

The organizers are asking for prayers and love to be sent to Cece’s family because they will be in Colorado for a while and her mom is out of work taking care of her.

You can view the event here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.