Board leaders say Lubbock County Expo Center is not over budget

By Anthony Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We told you last week the Lubbock County Expo Center project is over budget, but board leaders say it’s not that simple.

They gave us a breakdown of how much money is available, and where it’s actually going.

Organizers tell us the money is there to cover its current costs.

It’s billing $5,450,000 for the ‘design phase’ of the project, $450,000 more than the bond that Lubbock County commissioners approved back in June of 2020 for pre-construction costs.

Board leaders tell us it will only take a simple action from the Commissioner’s Court to pay the bills.

Tim Collins is vice-chair for the local government corporation for the Lubbock County Expo Center.

Collins says, “You’ve got the bond capital input in one account and you’ve got the revenue from the tax collections in another account.”

The LCEC is one of two boards working on that multi-purpose arena. It represents Lubbock County’s interests, including taxpayers.

That tax revenue he’s referring to is money from the Hotel Occupancy Tax, a two percent levy from the county’s motels and short term car rentals.

Collins says “Here is a revenue stream or a balance in a fund that does not have the authorization to be utilized to finalize the last small amount that’s due.”

Financial records show that account has $6.1 million in it.

Randy Jordan, who leads the private board in charge of designing the Expo Center, says it was not initially planned this way.

When the county wanted to sell its first bond in the spring of 2020, the pandemic hit, and Jordan says no business wanted to take a five and a half million dollar bond.

Jordan says, “Had one bidder at $5 million. one bidder at $5 million, so the county sold that bond for $5 million. That is why you’ve got a little bit of discrepancy there.”

Jordan says even if the county had sold a bond worth more money, the source of the revenue would still be the same, the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which is designated to service the Expo Center’s bonds.

Jordan and Collins say this project is well within its budget, and that construction costs could come down from this month’s projections.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

