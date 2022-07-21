KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hunter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hunter, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old Border Collie mix.

Hunter is crate trained and house trained. He also likes other dogs and cats. Staff says he enjoys car rides and walks. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

