LP&L working to restore power in North Lubbock after motorist hits pole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is working to restore power to about 800 customers in North Lubbock after a motorist hit a pole on Thursday afternoon.

They posted this announcement to Facebook at 5 p.m.:

“A motorist crashed into a power pole next to Alamo Drafthouse, knocking out power to approximately 830 customers in North Lubbock. Crews are already on scene to repair the damage and restore power to all affected customers as quickly and safely as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

