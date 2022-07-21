Local Listings
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies

Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District hired a law firm to file a lawsuit against insurance companies after devastating hail and wind storms in 2019 and 2020 damaged the vast majority of Lubbock ISD buildings.

In a news release from Daly & Black, attorneys state, “The Insurers hired companies to do inspections and take photos who are well known hired guns for insurance companies who routinely delay their inspections, fail to find damage, intentionally photograph areas that lack damage rather than areas that are damaged, invent reasons for the damage that are excluded under policies (such as wear and tear, improper installation, cosmetic damage, etc.), and drastically underestimate the costs to repair or replace property.”

The news release continues with, “The damages to Lubbock ISD’s buildings and other property was massive and unmistakable. Virtually all of the roofs on Lubbock ISD’s campuses need to be replaced due to substantial hail damage. Many of the roofs are suffering from massive leaks from the storms. Nevertheless, the Insurers hired companies to do inspections and take photos who are well-known hired guns for insurance companies who routinely delay their inspections, fail to find damage, intentionally photograph areas that lack damage rather than areas that are damaged, invent reasons for the damage that are excluded under policies (such as wear and tear, improper installation, cosmetic damage, etc.), and drastically underestimate the costs to repair or replace property.”

Lubbock ISD is seeking monetary relief of $1,000,000 or more excluding interest, statutory or punitive damages and penalties, and attorneys’ fees and costs. It is estimated the damages far exceed $100,000,000, and LISD seeks treble damages, punitive damages, interest, and attorneys’ fees in addition to actual damages.

Read the lawsuit below.

