Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body found after structure fire

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 1:45 on Wednesday, the Midland Fire Department, MPD, and Midland County Fire Marshals responded to a trailer home fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale.

After the fire was put out, a dead body was found.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating to rule out foul play.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

