Owners asking for public help after catering truck stolen from Ranch House Restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Owners are asking the public for help after a catering truck was stolen from the Ranch House Restaurant around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck was stolen from outside the restaurant at 1520 Buddy Holly Ave.

If you have any information about this theft, please contact the Lubbock police non-emergency number at 806-775-2865.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.