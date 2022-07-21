Local Listings
Owners asking for public help after catering truck stolen from Ranch House Restaurant

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Owners are asking the public for help after a catering truck was stolen from the Ranch House Restaurant around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck was stolen from outside the restaurant at 1520 Buddy Holly Ave.

If you have any information about this theft, please contact the Lubbock police non-emergency number at 806-775-2865.

