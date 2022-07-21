Scattered rain showers return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our best chance of rain in some time is today and tonight. At the same time, our “coolest” day in some time will be today and tomorrow.

Showers and few thundershowers drifted southward over the eastern viewing area this morning. They came close enough to bring sprinkles to Lubbock. The airport reported a trace of rain just after 2 AM.

I’ve included area rainfall reports later in this post.

Widely scattered showers and thundershowers will drift across the viewing area this afternoon and evening. Showers should be a little more numerous, increasing the chance of rain at your location. (KCBD First Alert)

Widely scattered showers and thundershowers will drift across the viewing area this afternoon and evening. Showers should be a little more numerous, increasing the chance of rain at your location. Still, some areas are likely to miss out.

Spotty showers are likely to continue tonight and into tomorrow. Based on this morning’s data, it looks like showers will be tapering off late Friday. As such, rain chances will dwindle.

Afternoon temperatures will be a little lower today and tomorrow. Lubbock area highs will range from the mid- to upper 90s. So a little lower, but still hot. But not as hot!

Afternoon temperatures will be a little lower today. A little lower, still hot. But not as hot! (KCBD First Alert)

I’m still expecting a mostly sunny and hot weekend. Lubbock area temps will peak in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Highs around 100 degrees return early next week.

Data today indicates a possible change in our weather pattern late next week. If so, rain chances will increase and temperatures will decrease. Stay tuned!

Though there will be more cloud cover today, remember that clouds don’t block the skin-damaging rays of the sun. Even on a cloudy day, use sunscreen, drink plenty of water, seek out shade - or better, air conditioning, and NEVER LEAVE A CHILD (OR PERSON OR PET) UNATTENDED IN A VEHICLE. EVEN FOR A MOMENT. In this heat it can become dangerously hot - even fatal - in minutes. Animals and plants, too, need extra care during hot weather.

Rainfall Totals

Rainfall reports (in inches) from in and around the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 7 this morning:

1.08 Palo Duro Reservoir 1NW

0.46 Happy

0.32 Aspermont

0.14 Vigo Park

0.12 Spur

0.11 Floydada

0.10 Knox City

0.09 Romero 11SSW

0.07 McAdoo

0.06 White River Lake

0.04 Silverton

0.03 Jayton

0.03 Ralls

0.02 Aiken

0.02 Guthrie

0.02 South Plains 3ENE

0.01 Caprock Canyons

0.01 Childress

0.01 Earth

0.01 Morton

0.01 Tulia

0.01 Turkey

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

Lubbock Climatology

The high temperature yesterday at Lubbock (recorded at the airport) was 104°. That’s ten degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock’ s July 20 record high is 105° (set in 1925 and tied on the date in 1936).

This morning’s low, reported as of this post, was 78°. That is nine degrees above the average for the date, July 21. If the temperature does not drop below 78° by midnight -- unlikely -- it will become the record max-min (warmest low temperature) for July 21.

The record high for today is 103° (set in 2018).

A trace of rain was reported at the Lubbock airport last night. The total for July so far remains a trace. That is 1.45 inches below the average to date. The total for the year so far remains 4.79″, which is 5.66″ below the average for the year-to-date.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.