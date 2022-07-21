Advertisement

Texas Tech graduate to represent Jan. 6 defendant

U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Capitol building(Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech graduate is representing an Indianapolis man for his alleged involvement at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Brittany Redden is a Texas Tech and SMU Dedman School of Law graduate and has represented a number of prominent cases in Dallas and across Texas.

Michael Greene is accused of conspiring to coordinate and execute an “insurrection” but remains un-charged with seditious conspiracy. Green is a trained security expert and was hired by The Oath Keepers to manage its security logistics for its VIPs facing threats for their political beliefs. The group is based on defending the Constitution of the United States.

The final Jan. 6 Committee hearing airs Thursday night, focusing on what former President Donald Trump was doing while the attack unfolded at the Capitol.

READ MORE HERE: Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump

