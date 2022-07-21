Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Thursday morning top stories: 2 dead after shooting in East Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 dead in shooting near East 10th and Ute Ave.

Superintendent recommends firing Uvadle Police Chief Pete Arredondo

January 6 Committee to hold another prime time hearing tonight

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matador Club and Cody Campbell made an announcement at Lubbock Aero on Monday that $25,000...
TCU recruiting coordinator calls Lubbock a ‘desert’, Red Raiders take over Twitter in response
Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
Two dead after Wednesday night shooting
Brandon Davis, 38
Police reveal man had BB air pistol after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead

Latest News

Widely scattered showers and thundershowers will drift across the viewing area this afternoon...
Scattered rain showers return
Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
Two dead after Wednesday night shooting
Preview of Dispatcher Assisting in Active Shooter Demonstration
Hobbs school district using new AI cameras to detect guns
Source: KCBD Video
Board leaders say Lubbock County Expo Center is not over budget