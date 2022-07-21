Thursday morning top stories: 2 dead after shooting in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 dead in shooting near East 10th and Ute Ave.

Two victims were taken to the hospital where they later died

So far, no arrests have been made

Read more here: Two dead after Wednesday night shooting

Superintendent recommends firing Uvadle Police Chief Pete Arredondo

The Uvalde school board will meet Saturday to decide Arredondo’s fate

Arredondo is on paid leave over his response to the Robb Elementary Shooting

Details here: Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

January 6 Committee to hold another prime time hearing tonight

The panel will focus on former President Trump’s actions during the attack on the U.S. Capitol

Coverage of the hearing begins at 7 p.m.

More here: White House insiders to talk about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6

