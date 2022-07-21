Two dead after Wednesday night shooting
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a shooter who left two people dead on Wednesday night.
The call came from the 2100 block of East 10th Street just before 11 p.m.
Police responded to a shots fired call and found two victims with serious injuries. Both were taken to UMC where they later died.
Police are still searching for the shooter, possibly in a maroon 4-door car with tinted windows.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
