Two dead after Wednesday night shooting

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on Wednesday night.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a shooter who left two people dead on Wednesday night.

The call came from the 2100 block of East 10th Street just before 11 p.m.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found two victims with serious injuries. Both were taken to UMC where they later died.

Police are still searching for the shooter, possibly in a maroon 4-door car with tinted windows.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

