Two dead after Wednesday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a shooter who left two people dead on Wednesday night.

The call came from the 2100 block of East 10th Street just before 11 p.m.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found two victims with serious injuries. Both were taken to UMC where they later died.

Police are still searching for the shooter, possibly in a maroon 4-door car with tinted windows.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

