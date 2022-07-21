Local Listings
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas

The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car...
The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas.(Snyder, Big Spring police departments)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas.

Early Wednesday morning Snyder police responded to reports of a burglary at Wilson Motors near East Coliseum Dr. and South Ennis Creek Rd. About 30 minutes later, officers were notified of a second burglary at Blake Fulenwider Dodge near U.S. Hwy 84 and 16th Str.

Police are reporting several thousand dollars worth of damage and say cash and vehicle titles were taken.

Investigators say multiple car dealerships have been burglarized over the past few weeks in Lamesa, Plainview, Brownfield and Big Spring. The suspect in the Snyder burglaries is believed to be the same individual involved in dealership burglaries in Big Spring on July 18.

BigSpring HowardCounty Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

View surveillance video of the burglar below:

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

