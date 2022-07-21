Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
Two teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
The Matador Club and Cody Campbell made an announcement at Lubbock Aero on Monday that $25,000...
TCU recruiting coordinator calls Lubbock a ‘desert’, Red Raiders take over Twitter in response
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Brandon Davis, 38
Police reveal man had BB air pistol after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights