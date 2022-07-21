Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.

Littlefield police were called to the crash at East Loop 430 and U.S. Highway 84. Carmen Rodriguez, 30, and Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, died at the scene of the crash.

Police say a five-year-old boy suffered “incapacitating injuries.” Additionally, a two-month-old girl involved in the crash was not injured. The child was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

According to police, Rodriguez failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and pulled out in front of a semi-truck. The driver of the truck Danny Clawson, 67 of Lubbock, had minor injuries.

Littlefield police provide the following news release:

Littlefield PD officers responded to the scene of a traffic crash at East Loop 430 and U.S. Hwy 84. Unfortunately, officers and other first responders determined that the driver and the right front passenger of the car were deceased. The five-year-old boy was sitting an approved safety seat in the left rear seat and suffered a broken leg and head injuries. The two-month-old infant girl was in an approved safety device in the right rear seat position and was not injured. The kids were transported to University Medical Center Littlefield EMS. The little boy was taken to surgery. Fortunately. The baby girl was not injured. The driver of the truck was emotionally shaken and suffered minor injuries to his arm. He refused the offer of medical assistance at the scene.

The Silver 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of East Loop 430 and the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 84 and was facing South. According to on-scene statements, the driver of the Jeep had stopped at the stop sign, however she failed to yield right of way to approaching traffic and pulled out into the path of a loaded 2014 Peterbilt Bobtail truck. The truck struck the Jeep on the driver side.

Peace be with this family.

