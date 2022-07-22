Local Listings
Air Raiders win TBT Opener

Air Raiders basketball
Air Raiders basketball(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Wichita, Kansas (KCBD) - Red Raider Davion Warren scored 32 points, none bigger than a free throw with the game tied at 89 to lift the Air Raiders to a 90-89 win over the B1 Ballers in The Basketball Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

Air Raiders led 82-75 when the Elam Ending was announced of 90, a target score to win the game.

The B1 Ballers led 89-88, but Warren was fouled and made both free throws to win the game.

Warren had 32 as did Richmond’s Shawndre’ Jones, a late add to the team.

The Air Raiders move to the round of 32 and will play 7pm Saturday night.

In the end, the winning team of the TBT earns 1 million dollars.

KCBD Sports is with the team and will have complete coverage.

