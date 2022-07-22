Local Listings
Arthur Manahan pleads guilty to deadly October 2018 7-Eleven shooting

30-year-old Arthur Lee Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Arthur Lee Manahan pleaded guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes and assault on a public servant Friday morning.

Manahan was wanted for the October 23 shooting of Grimes outside a 7-Eleven store in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive. Grimes later died at a Lubbock hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest warrant reveals details of deadly shooting on Oct. 23

He was captured a few days later and charged with murder and evading arrest. Manahan was later indicted on the charges in November.

Manahan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault on a public servant and 40 years for murder. He’ll serve his sentences concurrently.

