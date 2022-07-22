Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

FCC is cracking down on ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for...
Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever received a robocall saying, “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty,” you’re not alone.

The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that telecom providers in the United States will be required to block millions of those robocalls every day.

The order targets a group of 13 individuals and six companies, specifically.

That group is accused of sending more than 8 billion messages advertising extended vehicle warranties since 2018.

Most of those calls are considered illegal under U.S. law.

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.

The FCC said telecom companies that continue to allow the illegal calls could face penalties.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies
The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car...
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 2 dead after shooting in East Lubbock

Latest News

Francisca Acuña, who works as an activist around climate issues and used to teach people to buy...
FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1 million from market
Daybreak Today - 07/22/22
Daybreak Today - Friday, July 22
A clip shows never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump recording a message for his...
Trump calls election 'stolen' in video message day after Capitol riots
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally