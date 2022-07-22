Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Police searching for suspect that shot and killed 2 teens

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 teens killed in shooting Wednesday night

  • Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed two teenagers in East Lubbock
  • If you know anything about the deaths of Elijah Trevino and Damion Garcia, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000
  • Details here: 2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting

Lubbock ISD suing its insurance companies over storm damage claims

President Biden diagnosed with COVID-19

9-8-8 is the new national suicide hotline.
New 988 suicide hotline can connect callers with local resources
Source: KCBD Video
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in Lubbock
Source: KCBD Video
Dalby Correctional Facility to remain open
Source: KCBD Video
LISD suing insurance companies