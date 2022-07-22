Friday morning top stories: Police searching for suspect that shot and killed 2 teens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 teens killed in shooting Wednesday night

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed two teenagers in East Lubbock

If you know anything about the deaths of Elijah Trevino and Damion Garcia, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000

Details here: 2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting

Lubbock ISD suing its insurance companies over storm damage claims

The district said the insurers hired companies to drastically underestimate the damage to nearly every building

The lawsuit is seeking $300 million in damages

Read more here: Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies

President Biden diagnosed with COVID-19

The president says he has mild symptoms and is doing well

There is now word on how he caught it

More: Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’

