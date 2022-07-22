Garza County correctional facility will house inmates again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post has been operating since 1999. It started as a county jail and transitioned into a federal prison. In June of 2022, the contract that had been keeping the prison full ended due to lack of inmates. Other federal prisons had the space and no longer needed to utilize the facility on Post.

Garza County Judge Lee Norman started contacting State Representatives in Austin to find a way to keep the prison up and running.

Lee Norman says, “It employed up to 350 people for many years. The last contract for the last three years was only was down some 1,800 prisoners, so that lowered the employee level a little bit. So this has been quite a challenge and shock for our community.”

The correctional facility draws employees from Garza County and surrounding areas. The prison is one of Garza County’s top employers.

Lee Norman says, “I just have to give so much credit and support to our State representatives and the Jail Standards department at Austin because they’ve worked to make this work for us - because they need the beds and they’re trying to comply with all the requirements they have before them.”

Norman and state representatives found a solution that would benefit both parties involved.

The prison will be forming contracts with other counties that are overflowing and don’t have the space for inmates. Inmates from overcrowded facilities will be transported to Garza County.

One of those contracts has already been finalized with Harris County, Norman says they have four other counties that they are forming contracts with.

