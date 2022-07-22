Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
Isolated showers/storms across the South Plains, slightly cooler temperatures

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures topping out in the 90s this afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms developing throughout the day.

A cooler start to the day today with temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Partly cloudy to begin the day with a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 90s across the South Plains, relatively close to our seasonable high for this time of year. Winds will be pleasant from the south/southeast around 10-15 mph.

A few showers/storms have developed this morning. Most of this activity will remain isolated and few in nature. Another round of very isolated thunderstorms expected again this afternoon/evening. Although most of us will remain dry, where rain does fall we could see some locally heavy amounts.

Tonight will be quiet and mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s again. Light winds from the south around 10 mph.

Dry and sunny through the weekend with temperatures slightly warmer. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 90s. A bit warmer than that heading into the workweek with the dry pattern continuing. A cold front looks to bring a bit of relief from the heat plus better rain chances by mid-week next week.

