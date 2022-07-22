Local Listings
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella(Lubbock Animal Services)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull, shepherd mix.

Staff says she is very smart and has some basic training, like sit and heel. Isabella loves other dogs. She is ready to be a part of your family! She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hunter.

