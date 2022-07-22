Local Listings
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire

39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.(Perryton Police Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement arrested a man for arson charges after a house fire in Perryton that left a 4-year-old girl dead.

According to the Perryton Police Department, 39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.

Officials said at about 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called out to a fire at a home near S. Drake.

The fire was in the southwest bedroom and was mostly contained in the room.

As firefighters were putting out the fire, they noticed a 4-year-old girl in the bed who had passed away.

Crews found that the fire seemed to have started on the bed where the girl was found dead.

Firefighters found a man who had crawled under the home who appeared to have injuries. He was taken to Ochiltree General Hospital and then transferred to Lubbock for further treatment.

The child’s body has been taken to Lubbock for an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers and Texas State Fire Marshall’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

