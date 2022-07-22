Man shot in Clovis in critical condition at Lubbock hospital

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after he was shot in the chest at an apartment complex.

In the early morning hours of July 18, Jesus Navarette, 24, was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Navarette was later transferred to UMC in Lubbock.

The shooting happened at the Clovis Apartments, according to police. Investigators there found spent shell casings. Police issued an arrest warrant for Marcus Lewis, 21, in connection to the shooting. Lewis is charged with aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Just before midnight on July 21, police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be driven by Lewis near the intersection of Redwood and Locust Street in Clovis. The suspect sped off and began firing gunshots form the car towards officers. A pursuit followed and the car was lost in the area of 11th and Mitchell Street.

A short time later, investigators found the suspect vehicle had crashed near 13th and Pile. The driver was not found. Investigators are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Lewis.

Police say Lewis is considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by using the Clovis Police’s Department’s tip411 app by visiting www.police.cityofclovis.org.

