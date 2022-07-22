Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Man shot in Clovis in critical condition at Lubbock hospital

Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after he was shot in the chest at an apartment complex.

In the early morning hours of July 18, Jesus Navarette, 24, was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Navarette was later transferred to UMC in Lubbock.

The shooting happened at the Clovis Apartments, according to police. Investigators there found spent shell casings. Police issued an arrest warrant for Marcus Lewis, 21, in connection to the shooting. Lewis is charged with aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Just before midnight on July 21, police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be driven by Lewis near the intersection of Redwood and Locust Street in Clovis. The suspect sped off and began firing gunshots form the car towards officers. A pursuit followed and the car was lost in the area of 11th and Mitchell Street.

A short time later, investigators found the suspect vehicle had crashed near 13th and Pile. The driver was not found. Investigators are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Lewis.

Police say Lewis is considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by using the Clovis Police’s Department’s tip411 app by visiting www.police.cityofclovis.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies
The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car...
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 2 dead after shooting in East Lubbock

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Texas Hunter Education Course
Noon Notebook: Texas Hunter Education Course
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
30-year-old Arthur Lee Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Arthur Manahan pleads guilty to deadly October 2018 7-Eleven shooting
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Police searching for suspect that shot and killed 2 teens