New 988 suicide hotline can connect callers with local resources

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning July 16, anyone in a mental health crisis can be connected with a counselor by dialing 9-8-8. You can also get connected to resources by texting that number or chat using the online website.

“They can provide you with resources in your community to be able to get mental health services, whether it be going to a counselor or whether it be going to a drug and alcohol and rehabilitative facility,” Diversion Programs Director at StarCare, Bobby Carter, said.

Carter says it will save lives because dialing 9-8-8 is easier than the original national hotline and the answering rate is expected to increase.

“I believe that they said it’s around 20% to 30% answering rate for someone calling trying to receive mental health services, and the hope for the 9-8-8 implementation is to raise that answering rate up from 20% to 90%, maybe even 100%,” Carter said.

While StarCare does not directly answer those 9-8-8 calls, anyone in Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, or Crosby County can also access StarCare’s services.

“That number is available to all individuals living in our five county catchment area for them to call 24 hours a day to seek mental health help if they find themselves in a mental health crisis,” Carter said.

StarCare’s crisis hotline is 806-740-1414.

Also, individuals can go to the Lubbock location at 1950 Aspen Ave. to receive care.

“People can come directly to Sunrise Canyon 24 hours for walk-in services if they find themselves in a mental health crisis, rather them going going to an emergency room,” Carter said.

This national hotline can also direct callers to resources like Sunrise Canyon.

Carter says over the last couple of years, the stigma around mental health has broken down and people are more aware of those around them who might be struggling with mental health. This new hotline is just one example of new resources becoming available.

