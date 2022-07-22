Plainview police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries along I-27

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities along I-27, including Brownfield, Big Spring, Levelland, and Snyder.

Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities along I-27, including Brownfield, Big Spring, Levelland, and Snyder. (Plainview Police Department)

Police tell us this person broke into Bill Wells Chevrolet in Plainview on April 13, where property was damaged and stolen.

On April 15, the same person is suspected of breaking into Legacy Farms in Plainview.

On April 18, he is suspected of breaking into Leals Restaurant in Plainview.

On July 6, this suspect returned to Plainview and broke into Bill Wells Chevrolet again.

On July 8, he broke into Panhandle Popcorn.

The method of entry for most of the locations is prying open a door. Some locations also sustained broken windows.

This suspect was last seen on video wearing a black mask, red shirt, and blue jeans.

Hale County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this burglary suspect.

