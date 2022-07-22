Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Plainview police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries along I-27

Offering $500 reward
Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities...
Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities along I-27, including Brownfield, Big Spring, Levelland, and Snyder.(Plainview Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities along I-27, including Brownfield, Big Spring, Levelland, and Snyder.

Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities...
Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities along I-27, including Brownfield, Big Spring, Levelland, and Snyder.(Plainview Police Department)

Police tell us this person broke into Bill Wells Chevrolet in Plainview on April 13, where property was damaged and stolen.

On April 15, the same person is suspected of breaking into Legacy Farms in Plainview.

On April 18, he is suspected of breaking into Leals Restaurant in Plainview.

On July 6, this suspect returned to Plainview and broke into Bill Wells Chevrolet again.

On July 8, he broke into Panhandle Popcorn.

The method of entry for most of the locations is prying open a door. Some locations also sustained broken windows.

This suspect was last seen on video wearing a black mask, red shirt, and blue jeans.

Hale County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this burglary suspect.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies
The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car...
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 2 dead after shooting in East Lubbock

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Man shot in Clovis in critical condition at Lubbock hospital
Noon Notebook: Texas Hunter Education Course
Noon Notebook: Texas Hunter Education Course
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
KCBD News at 5