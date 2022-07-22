Scattered showers this evening and again tomorrow afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The slightly cooler temps will continue tomorrow with another shot at showers/storms.

Friday's highs (KCBD)

Some showers and storms will continue to develop and move through the South Plains overnight tonight. Most activity clearing out by midnight. Lows tonight in the 70s.

Another cooler and cloudy start to the day tomorrow with some light, spotty rain possible. Clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon with another round of thunderstorms likely to develop by late afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow very similar to today, a high of 96 in Lubbock.

Drying out and a bit warmer heading into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s, lower 100s off of the Caprock. Plenty of sunshine with no rain chances through the middle of next week. Temps will flirt with the lower 100s Monday and Tuesday. We are hopeful for a cold front that looks like it will push through Wednesday bringing us back to “normal” afternoon highs and more rain chances.

