Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Scattered showers this evening and again tomorrow afternoon

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The slightly cooler temps will continue tomorrow with another shot at showers/storms.

Friday's highs
Friday's highs(KCBD)

Some showers and storms will continue to develop and move through the South Plains overnight tonight. Most activity clearing out by midnight. Lows tonight in the 70s.

Another cooler and cloudy start to the day tomorrow with some light, spotty rain possible. Clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon with another round of thunderstorms likely to develop by late afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow very similar to today, a high of 96 in Lubbock.

Drying out and a bit warmer heading into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s, lower 100s off of the Caprock. Plenty of sunshine with no rain chances through the middle of next week. Temps will flirt with the lower 100s Monday and Tuesday. We are hopeful for a cold front that looks like it will push through Wednesday bringing us back to “normal” afternoon highs and more rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
The Matador Club and Cody Campbell made an announcement at Lubbock Aero on Monday that $25,000...
TCU recruiting coordinator calls Lubbock a ‘desert’, Red Raiders take over Twitter in response
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Brandon Davis, 38
Police reveal man had BB air pistol after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 6 for Thursday, July 21
KCBD Weather at 6 for Thursday, July 21
Widely scattered showers and thundershowers will drift across the viewing area this afternoon...
Scattered rain showers return
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 07/21/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, July 21
Daybreak Today Weather - 07/21/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, July 21