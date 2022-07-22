Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials at a popular amusement park in Missouri say a park employee has died.

On Wednesday, Silver Dollar City confirmed an employee was injured in an incident and died at the park.

The park released the following statement on Thursday to KY3 regarding the employee’s death:

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017.

Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information.

Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause.”

Park officials have not released any further immediate information but said no guests were involved in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
The Matador Club and Cody Campbell made an announcement at Lubbock Aero on Monday that $25,000...
TCU recruiting coordinator calls Lubbock a ‘desert’, Red Raiders take over Twitter in response
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Brandon Davis, 38
Police reveal man had BB air pistol after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies

Latest News

FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, recites the Pledge of...
New warrant issued for election-denying Colorado clerk
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing probes Trump’s actions as Capitol was attacked
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018.
YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods
Source: KCBD Video
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in Lubbock