Some showers possible Saturday as temperatures remain around 100

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and storms for some of the South Plains again this Friday afternoon and evening. However, rain chances ending in the evening.

Going into the weekend, rain chances will decrease over the area, but a few showers will still be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain close to 100 degrees from Saturday through Tuesday. Unfortunately, those afternoon temps will edge a little higher than the last two days.

So, you can expect the afternoons to be hot with temps between 97-100 degrees for most of the South Plains. Also, viewers in the eastern communities, off of the caprock can expect highs at or above 100 degrees by Sunday.

There is some relief coming next week, but it will likely be late in the week when a cold front will bring lower temperatures and a chance of rain.

