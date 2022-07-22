Local Listings
Texas Hunter’s Education Course at Lubbock Civic Center

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will be conducting a Texas Hunter’s Education Course at the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show scheduled for July 23-24, 2022 at the Lubbock Civic Center. The course will be on Saturday only and you must be registered to attend.

Go to www.silverspurtradeshows.com, see Looking for Hunter Ed Courses, then click on, “Visit Texas Park and Wildlife” to register. Seats are limited & the $15 registration fee is paid by Silver Spur Trade Shows as a way to give back to our youth and community.

“This is a very important course for all hunters in Texas,” said Kim Sansom, event producer.

This official training program is developed to meet the standards for hunting safety education established by Texas. This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation.

All materials are provided.

The Hunter Education Classroom Course lasts a maximum of 6 hours of classroom instruction. This time does not include registration, breaks, test administration and certification card distribution. The course is taught by certified volunteer instructors.

For more information contact your local Texas Parks and Wildlife Department office or call TPWD Austin Headquarters at 1-800-792-1112 ext. 4999

Noon Notebook: Texas Hunter Education Course
