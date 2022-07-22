Local Listings
Texas Mutual awards Lubbock nonprofit $45K grant to keep kids in school

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Mutual has awarded over $3 million in grants to nonprofits all over Texas. One of those nonprofits is Lubbock’s Community in Schools.

The nonprofit focuses on providing resources for students who are forced to choose between supporting their families and going to school.

Eloisa Vigil says, “We house coordinators on campuses that work directly with students who have and their families who have barriers in their lives that keep them from being successful in school and outside of school.”

The grant that Communities in Schools received is $45,000. Chief of Development Eloisa Vigil says this money with go to providing these students with all they need to succeed. The money will be distributed to 120 campuses in over 20 school districts across the South Plains.

Texas Mutual started this funding after 2022.

Vigil says, “Texas Mutual created this grant because they knew that these last couple of years have been difficult for our working families.”

Communities in Schools is one of the largest national dropout prevention programs. It was established in Lubbock, Texas. If you know a student or family who needs assistance you can contact the organization via their website to make a referral.

