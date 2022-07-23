Lubbock County Commissioners to consider pay raises for employees, including themselves
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners will consider a pay raise for some employees, including themselves.
Monday morning’s agenda shows the new pay scale under consideration would start in October.
Many offices would not get a raise, including the county’s civil and criminal judges.
The sheriff and the Commissioner’s Court, including County Judge Curtis Parrish, would each get raises of about $2,000.
Constables would get less than $1,000 more.
The court will discuss this at its meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the courthouse.
