Lubbock County Commissioners to consider pay raises for employees, including themselves

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners will consider a pay raise for some employees, including themselves.

Monday morning’s agenda shows the new pay scale under consideration would start in October.

Many offices would not get a raise, including the county’s civil and criminal judges.

The sheriff and the Commissioner’s Court, including County Judge Curtis Parrish, would each get raises of about $2,000.

Constables would get less than $1,000 more.

The court will discuss this at its meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.