Mothers Against Drunk Driving to host Walk Like MADD fundraiser

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Walk like MADD logo(Mothers Against Drunk Driving)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Lubbock will host its “Walk Like MADD” fundraiser.

Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for this non-competitive 5K walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims.

Funds raised through “Walk Like MADD” help further MADD’s lifesaving mission and the “Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving” which calls for high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or “in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers and support for the development of advanced technology to turn cars into the cure for drunk driving.

The walk will be Aug 6. Registration will open at 9 a.m., pre-walk remarks will begin at 9:40 a.m. and the walk itself will start at 10 a.m.

The walk will start at the Lubbock County Courthouse at 904 Broadway.

The following will be in attendance:

  • MADD West Texas
  • Lubbock County DAs Office
  • Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Lubbock Fire Department
  • Lubbock Police Department

In 2021, 963 people in Texas were killed in drunk driving crashes (TX DOT). Drunk driving is the #1 cause of death on our roadways with over 300 thousand injuries per year and 10,192 deaths nationwide in 2019.

This is a family-friendly event and is free of cost. There will be a tribute area honoring those who cannot walk along side of us, a MADD informational booth, a hospitality area, vendor booths and much more.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving group.

