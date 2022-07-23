Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After five years, a Lubbock woman has pleaded guilty to helping her husband die by suicide.

Nicole Goin pleaded guilty to that state jail felony on Friday morning.

She admits to giving Matthew Goin an overdose of sedatives, including over-the-counter drugs and a prescription, as part of a suicide pact.

Assistant DA Jessica Gorman says, “There were some questions as to whether she intended to kill herself, but it’s highly possible. There was also a definite suicide attempt a few days after the funeral by her, so there’s mental health issues on both sides.”

Matthew Goin’s mother Michelle told the court Nicole Goin made a deliberate choice to let her son die, saying the defendant is not crazy but, “a special kind of evil.”

The judge suspended Goin’s two year prison sentence has placed her in community supervision.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 2 dead after shooting in East Lubbock
The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car...
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock County Commissioners to consider pay raises for employees, including themselves
Flowflex tests down to bare minimum in stock at Volunteer Pharmacy
United now offering cheap COVID-19 test kits
Ruben Castillo, 32, accused of injury to a child and aggravated assault.
Ruben Castillo facing charges, accused of scalding baby with hot water
Non-profit rewarded $45,000 grant to help keep students in the classroom
Texas Mutual awards Lubbock nonprofit $45K grant to keep kids in school