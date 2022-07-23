Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After five years, a Lubbock woman has pleaded guilty to helping her husband die by suicide.

Nicole Goin pleaded guilty to that state jail felony on Friday morning.

She admits to giving Matthew Goin an overdose of sedatives, including over-the-counter drugs and a prescription, as part of a suicide pact.

Assistant DA Jessica Gorman says, “There were some questions as to whether she intended to kill herself, but it’s highly possible. There was also a definite suicide attempt a few days after the funeral by her, so there’s mental health issues on both sides.”

Matthew Goin’s mother Michelle told the court Nicole Goin made a deliberate choice to let her son die, saying the defendant is not crazy but, “a special kind of evil.”

The judge suspended Goin’s two year prison sentence has placed her in community supervision.

